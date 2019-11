(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the Entity Ratings (ER) of triple B/A-three assigned to Orient Textile Mills Limited with immediate effect on account of management's decision to discontinue the ratings.

The previous rating action was announced on September 28, 2018, saida press release on Thursday.