VIS withdraws ER of Sindh Leasing Company

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the entity ratings of single A Plus/A-one) assigned to Sindh Leasing Company Limited, with immediate effect on account of completion of merger with Sindh Bank Limited.

Previous rating action was announced on June 21, 2019, said release on Tuesday.