Visa's Net Income Over 9 Months Grows 14.3%, To $12.6Bln - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Net profit of visa, one of the world's largest financial services companies, rose 14.3% in the first three quarters of fiscal 2022-2023 to $12.592 billion, according to a company financial report released Wednesday.

Diluted earnings per share increased to $6.03 as of June 30, according to the report. The same figure for the previous year was $5.15. Visa's revenue for the year rose 11.7% to $24.044 billion.

For the third quarter of the fiscal year, Visa's net income increased 21.8% to $4.156 billion. Quarterly diluted earnings per share reached $2, compared to $1.6 last year. Adjusted earnings were $2.16 per share versus guidance of $2.11. In addition, the company's revenue was up 11.7% to $8.123 billion versus guidance of $8.06 billion.

Visa is a global payment service that facilitates the electronic transfer of funds between cardholders, businesses, and financial and government institutions.

