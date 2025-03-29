(@Abdulla99267510)

Punjab govt transformed Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company (PMBMC) into the Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority (PSBA) in a significant move to enhance public welfare

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2025) Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad spearheads the evolution of Punjab's public supply chain, ensuring affordable access to essential commodities for millions.​

A quiet yet profound transformation is underway in Punjab's public supply chain system, led by Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad. With over 15 years of experience in public sector reform, financial restructuring, and strategic governance, Ahmad has revitalized a previously struggling initiative into a self-sustaining model that provides millions with access to affordable, high-quality essential commodities.​

As the Chief Executive Officer of the Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company (PMBMC), Ahmad managed 36 Model Bazaars across 25 districts, serving 50 million customers annually by offering essential commodities at prices 10-30% lower than market rates. Despite this success, the company faced challenges, including land ownership issues and limitations in leveraging government resources under the existing legal framework. ​

To address these challenges, Ahmad spearheaded the transformation of PMBMC into the Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority (PSBA), a move approved in principle by the Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee on Legislative business. This transition aims to provide enhanced governance, resource optimization, and statutory backing, ensuring more streamlined operations and increased accountability. ​

Beyond his administrative roles, Ahmad is a prolific thought leader and researcher, contributing to leading English publications and HEC-recognized peer-reviewed journals. His 2025 publication in The Critical Review of Social Sciences Studies offers groundbreaking insights into digital marketing strategies and consumer engagement. Recognized on Google Scholar and a signatory of the San Francisco Declaration on Research Assessment (DORA), he advocates for fair and transparent research evaluation practices that prioritize research quality and impact over conventional metrics.​

In addition to his contributions to governance and academia, Ahmad serves as a trusted advisor to professional accountancy firms and NGOs. His leadership in curating and evaluating high-impact scholarly research ensures the continuous evolution of best practices in governance, thought leadership, and innovation across industries. His efforts have earned him numerous awards and endorsements, solidifying his reputation as a trailblazer in public policy, economic sustainability, and strategic governance.​

Under Ahmad's guidance, Punjab's public supply chain continues to evolve, focusing on financial sustainability, community empowerment, and lasting institutional change. The PSBA stands as a model for economic resilience and public welfare, not just within Pakistan but as an example for broader regions.

Q: Mr. Ahmad, what prompted the shift from PMBMC to PSBA?

The PMBMC was instrumental in operating 36 model bazaars across 25 districts, serving approximately 50 million customers annually with essential commodities priced 10-30% lower than market rates. However, challenges such as land ownership issues and limited financial autonomy hindered optimal performance. Transitioning to an authority provides a robust legal framework, enhancing governance, resource optimization, and operational efficiency. ​

Q: How does the authority structure address these challenges?

The PSBA operates under its own laws and regulations, granting greater control over land acquisition, procurement, and governance. With an independent Director-General and structured board oversight, decision-making is expedited, bureaucratic delays are reduced, and financial sustainability is achieved. ​

Q: Could you elaborate on the legislative process behind this transformation?

Certainly.

The transformation began with Bill No. 22 of 2025, initiated by Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman and thoroughly debated in the Punjab Assembly. Following Cabinet approval, the bill was enacted, granting PSBA statutory powers to streamline operations, enforce price controls, and expand its reach to underserved districts. ​

Q: What is the current status of the 13 new model bazaars under development?

All 13 bazaars are in the construction phase and are expected to be fully operational by July-August 2025. Strategically located, these bazaars will enhance accessibility to essential commodities, particularly for communities lacking reliable retail infrastructure. ​

Q: How will stall allocations be managed in these new bazaars?

Transparency is paramount. All stall allotments will be conducted through an open balloting system using electronic technology, ensuring fairness. The application process is open to the general public, offering one-year renewable leases to successful applicants.​

Q: What are the expected rental costs for these stalls?

Monthly rent will range between Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 15,000, covering all operational costs, including utilities, service charges, electricity, cleanliness, and parking facilities.​

Q: What future plans does PSBA have?

We aim to expand to Tehsil levels and establish more bazaars across Punjab. Collaborations with the Board of Revenue and district administrations will facilitate state land acquisition for further development. Key expansion areas under consideration include Noshera Virkan, Burewala, Jalalpur (Multan), and Sangla Hill (Nankana Sahib), with ongoing feasibility studies in Attock, Bahawalnagar, Murree, Rahim Yar Khan, and Talagang.​

Q: How will quality control and price consistency be maintained as the number of bazaars grows?

Centralized procurement is central to our strategy. We've established strict quality assurance protocols, dynamic pricing mechanisms, and regular audits to maintain consistency across all bazaars and prevent overpricing.​

Q: How do you address concerns about potential bureaucratic redundancies in the new model?

Efficiency and accountability are our top priorities. The PSBA structure is designed to eliminate unnecessary bureaucratic layers while streamlining decision-making processes. We continuously assess and adjust our policies to maintain optimal performance.​

Q: What is your broader vision for Punjab’s public supply chain, and how does PSBA contribute to national-level initiatives?

Our ambition is to establish a self-sustaining, technology-driven public supply chain that can serve as a model for other provinces. If successfully executed, this initiative has the potential to be replicated nationwide, bolstering Pakistan’s socioeconomic stability and food security.​

Free fome delivery service during Ramadan: A milestone in public welfare

To further enhance accessibility, PSBA introduced a Free Home Delivery Service during Ramadan 2025, ensuring doorstep delivery of subsidized essential commodities, particularly benefiting elderly citizens, disabled individuals, and those with mobility constraints.​

The market price for these items stood at Rs. 30.84 million, while the Sahulat Stall price was markedly lower at Rs. 22.84 million. Additionally, the District Commissioner (DC) price was recorded at Rs. 24.44 million. This pricing strategy resulted in a relief of Rs. 7.99 million, equating to a 35% reduction compared to market rates, and a Rs. 1.60 million relief, or 7% decrease, relative to the DC rates. These efforts underscore the commitment to making essential goods more accessible and affordable for the community.

"We are fully committed to public welfare, ensuring that affordable, high-quality essential commodities remain accessible to all," he said, adding that the transformation of model bazaars into a self-sustaining system is just the beginning. With the continued trust and support of the people, he said, they aimed to build a more resilient, equitable, and prosperous Punjab.​