Open Menu

Visit Of Iranian Foreign Minister To Strengthen Trade Ties: Younis

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Visit of Iranian Foreign Minister to strengthen trade ties: Younis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Sunday said the visit of the Iranian foreign minister to Pakistan has the potential to promote regional economic integration and bolster trade relations between the two countries by exploring opportunities for further economic cooperation.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Shahid Nazir here today he said such high-level engagements can lead to trade agreements and initiatives to strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties.

He said barter trade is need of the hour in prevailing global scenario which he added must be fully exploited to highest level.

Pakistan and Iran had a long history of trade relations and have engaged in bilateral trade, covering various sectors like energy, agriculture, and manufacturing.

He said both countries share a border, which facilitates cross-border trade and economic cooperation.

He said "currently Iran is exporting 144MW of electricity to Pakistan, and this figure is expected to double upon the completion of power projects in Pakistan.

Iran has the potential to export 500MW of electricity to Pakistan.He said latest figures show annual trade between Iran and Pakistan reached nearly $2.4 billion in year to March of which some 1.8 billion were Iran's exports to Pakistan.

Meher Kashif Younis said the two countries must work out a strategy to launch more major border markets to allow free trade between people living along their frontiers.

He said drastic measures must be placed in action to check menace of smuggling on entire border belt.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Exports Iran Agriculture Visit Lead March Border Sunday Market Share Billion

Recent Stories

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

27 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

1 hour ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

3 hours ago
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

17 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

17 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business