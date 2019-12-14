Vivo V17 becomes top trend on twitter on its launching day

(@fidahassanain)

Users share pictures and experience of having Vivo V17 with their friends by tagging the smartphone on Twitter.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2019) Vivo, the global innovative smartphone brand, with its successful launching after a week-long pre-order campaign has become the top trend on Twitter today.

The customers are sharing the pictures of new brand smartphone on Twitter and presenting its excellent features before their friends on Twitter and Facebook.

Sharing his feelings about the new brand’s smart-phone, a user said : "It has always been a headache sorting good and bad snaps for clearing out my phone’s storage. But with #VivoV17 256GB storage, I can capture countless memories without worrying about running out of storage space,"

Another user called it perfect love. He tweeted: Na kam Ishq aur Mukammal Ishq. He tagged vivo V17.

Vivo V17 features a 32MP AI Selfie Camera with 48MP Quad Rear Camera for Brighter Night photos & a massive 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Vivo, the global innovative smartphone brand has finally launched the flagship V17 in Pakistan after a week-long pre-order campaign. Continuing Vivo’s tradition, this new phone brings innovation with its iView Display and packs a premium set of specifications including the massive 8GB RAM & 256GB storage.

Commenting on the launch Mr.

ZohairChohan, Vivo’s Brand Manager in Pakistan said “The new V17 with a futuristic iView Super AMOLED Display and a Superior Camera set-up demonstrates Vivo's continuous redefinition and breaking of boundaries with pursuit of perfection, by providing users with advanced technology and an innovative product experience.”

iView Display, View A New World:

Explore a brave new world with iView Display. This 16.36cm(6.44)FHD+ Display takes a bionic approach, housing a super-clear front camera for a futuristic look.The customized next-gen Super AMOLED display is made of the latest E3 OLED and features an aspect ratio of 20:9. It also offers 100% DCI-P3 Color gamut, bringing vibrant and authentic colors to life.

Super Night Camera (Front & Rear) Defy the Night:

Amaze after dark with the V17 rear camera’s Super Night Mode, featuring advanced noise reduction capabilities in its rear camera. The Super Night Selfie feature brings stunning night-time shots to the front camera too, supported by frame-merging technology, HDR and Vivo’s own portrait algorithm. Whichever camera you’re using, beautiful results await when night falls.

48MP AI Quad Rear Camera, Simply Professional:

The powerful quad-camera setup includes a 48MP main camera, 8MP super wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh camera. Four cameras - infinite possibilities.