Y19 is being launched in a bid to strengthen its Y-series.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 02, 2019) In a bid to strengthen its Y-series Portfolio, vivo launched a new device of Vivo Y19 here on Monday.

The latest edition of Y19 is equipped with advance triple rear Camera and Macro capabilities for capturing daily life. The new device, powered with industry leading Mah battery and with 18W dual-Engine fast charging, is the ideal device for consumers. The Y19 is available at Rs. 31,999. It is available in Magnetic Black and Spring White color variants across all major mobile markets, Vivo’s partner outlets and leading online platforms.

Vivo Pakistan Brand Manager Zohair Chohan said that they were strengthening Y-series with the latest addition of Y19 packed with all the latest features in camera, battery power, shimmering design, fast charging and ultra- game mode for their customers to have a complete smartphone experience in this price segment.

“We are delivering out promise of innovating and offering the best of technology bundled in our products at the most competitive price points,” said Chohan.

Y19 is the cell phone with the 6.53-inch FHD plus Halo FullView, with the front camera nestled beautifully within an elegant notch. The cell phone with 1080 x 2340 super resolution with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3% for a flagship visual marvel to immerse yourself in.

Shining color Design

Y19 color is very beautiful and attractive as the 3D body’s subtle curvatures create a slim outline for enhanced elegance and a comforting hold. Its finish is inspired by the mysteries of nature and shines with different colors.

The best camera:

The fantastic images are just a click away with Y19 Al Rear Camera system wherever your adventures takes you.

Its camera system incorporates a 16MP main camera, 2MP macro camera and 8MP super wide-angle camera with bokeh capabilities.

16MP Front Camera with AI Face Beauty, Tailored Beauty Selfies

The 16MP front camera with AI Face Beauty helps you celebrate your most radiant moments in life, without effort. Experience the ultimate in facial enhancement with AI Face Beauty. Customize how you’d like to look, from face shape to skin tone – it’s just a click away.

5000mAh Battery, Dual-Engine Fast Charging

An industry-leading 5,000 mAh battery is further supported by smart energy management technologies to keep your Y19 powered for even longer.

Vivo’s Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology rapidly rejuices this large-capacity battery, while 9 layers of protection mean safety is ensured. Plus, engineered with Reverse Charging, Y19 can charge other devices like a mobile power bank.

Excellent Experience

An octa-core processor with a 12nm design removes the lag from your mobile life. 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM provides the capacity you need to store thousands of song and images. Fun touch OS 9.2 – customized from Android 9 – takes smooth operation to a new level. Plus, rich features like Ultra Game Mode and Voice Changer ensure your user experience is much more fun and memorable.

Prices, Warranty & Availability

The all-new Vivo Y19 is now available across Pakistan for just Rs. 31,999 with one-year official warranty of Vivo — the phone is duly approved by PTA and is tested to run all 4g networks in Pakistan.

Customers who’re using zong SIM card in the slot 1 of the phone will also get free mobile internet for 6 months.