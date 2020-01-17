UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vodafone India's Shares Plunge Almost 40%, Future In Doubt

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 01:22 PM

Vodafone India's shares plunge almost 40%, future in doubt

Shares in Vodafone's Indian unit plunged almost 40 percent on Friday after officials rejected its appeal against paying $4 billion in back fees, raising questions about the British giant's future in the country

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Shares in Vodafone's Indian unit plunged almost 40 percent on Friday after officials rejected its appeal against paying $4 billion in back fees, raising questions about the British giant's future in the country.

Vodafone's chief executive had in November already cast doubt about its continued presence in India after its local joint venture Vodafone Idea posted a record quarterly loss.

The same month Vodafone Idea and other firms in the beleaguered Indian telecom sector were ordered to pay a combined $13 billion in past spectrum and licence fees.

An appeal by Vodafone and Bharti Airtel, which was told to pay $3 billion, was rejected on Thursday, with the supreme court also refusing to allow the payments to be staggered.

The news saw Vodafone's share price collapse 39 percent to 3.

65 rupees before they recovered to 4.60 rupees, though the firm has warned the huge bill may force it to cease operations. However, Bharti Airtel, which has managed to raise the necessary cash, gained about six percent.

The only beneficiary is seen as Reliance Jio, the operator owned by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani whose 2016 launch sparked a brutal price war and which escaped with a relatively light $1.8 billion bill.

"Experience in India suggests it is unwise to talk of uncertainties, but it is very hard to see how Vodafone Idea survives," New Street Research said.

Vodafone, which entered the huge Indian market in 2007, is the biggest shareholder in Vodafone Idea with a stake of around 48 percent. It has long been dogged by multiple regulatory difficulties.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Supreme Court Man Same Price May November 2016 Market Share Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Ukrainian prime minister offers resignation

21 seconds ago

District officers visit public places, markets

25 seconds ago

Saudi-Iran conflict would be disastrous for Pakist ..

22 minutes ago

FESCO caught 78 pilferers

27 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) shutdo ..

3 minutes ago

Japan teenage star Nishikawa cool on Barca talk

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.