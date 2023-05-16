Vodafone Plans to Cut 11,000 Jobs in 3 Years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) UK multinational telecommunications company Vodafone, one of the largest cellular companies in the world, has announced the possible reduction of 11,000 jobs over three years, according to its annual financial report published on the company's website on Tuesday.

"11,000 role reductions planned over three years, with both HQ and local markets simplification," the document reports.

The company currently has about 100,000 employees worldwide.

In November 2022, Vodafone warned of its intention to raise fares and cut jobs amid a difficult economic situation in the UK. The decision was taken as part of a plan to cut costs by more than 1 billion Euros, which involves streamlining and simplifying the structure throughout the group.

Vodafone Group is one of the world leaders in the telecommunications sector and provides services through subsidiaries and partner networks. The company was founded in the UK.