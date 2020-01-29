UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vodafone Sells Egypt Stake To Saudi Group For $2.4bn

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 03:06 PM

Vodafone sells Egypt stake to Saudi group for $2.4bn

British telecoms group Vodafone on Wednesday said it had agreed to sell its majority stake in its Egyptian unit to Saudi Telecom Company for $2.4 billion (2.2 billion euros)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :British telecoms group Vodafone on Wednesday said it had agreed to sell its majority stake in its Egyptian unit to Saudi Telecom Company for $2.4 billion (2.2 billion Euros).

"This transaction is consistent with our efforts to simplify the group to two differentiated, scaled geographic regions, Europe and sub-Saharan Africa," Vodafone chief executive Nick Read said in a statement.

He said that the cash sale for the 55-percent holding in Vodafone Egypt would additionally reduce group debt and unlock value for Vodafone shareholders.

Vodafone's share price was up 0.4 percent at 157.28 pence following the announcement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa Europe Egypt Company Saudi Sale Price Share Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches Cross Border e-Commerce pla ..

15 minutes ago

OIC Launches Training Program in Combating Violent ..

15 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $60.67 a barrel T ..

22 minutes ago

Almost 1 in 2 (49%) Pakistanis claim to trust not- ..

40 minutes ago

Modi, Raw is planning “terrorists’ attack” o ..

41 minutes ago

Brother and sister die, 3 collapse after consuming ..

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.