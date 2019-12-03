UrduPoint.com
Volatility In Foreign Financial Markets Might Influence Russian Market - Central Bank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Volatility in foreign financial markets might influence the Russian financial market amid a slowdown in global economic growth, the Central Bank of Russia said in a review on financial stability on Monday.

"Russia is fully integrated into the global economy and is not isolated from external threats. Amid a slowdown in global growth, increased volatility in external financial markets can also influence the Russian financial market, although its stability has increased in recent years," the bank said.

According to the Central Bank, the sanctions introduced by the United States against Russian sovereign debt in August did not have a significant impact on the Russian financial market.

At the same time, the bank said that the situation in the national economy somewhat worsened in the first half of the year due to a slowdown in global economic growth.

On August 2, a group of US senators led by Lindsey Graham introduced an extensive sanctions bill against Russia in response to its alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election, and involvement in Syria and Crimea.

