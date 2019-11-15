UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Volkswagen Says To Invest 60 Bn Euros By 2024 In Future Car Models

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:30 PM

Volkswagen says to invest 60 bn euros by 2024 in future car models

German car giant Volkswagen said Friday it would plough 60 billion euros by 2024 into its switch to electric vehicles, as it gears up to introduce up to 75 all-electric models and around 60 hydrid vehicles over the next decade

Wolfsburg, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :German car giant Volkswagen said Friday it would plough 60 billion Euros by 2024 into its switch to electric vehicles, as it gears up to introduce up to 75 all-electric models and around 60 hydrid vehicles over the next decade.

"The group plans to spend nearly 60 billion euros ($66 billion) on the future areas of hybridisation, electric mobility and digitalisation in the next five years," said the group in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Vehicles Car Volkswagen Billion

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 5th Annual In-Vitro Ferti ..

32 minutes ago

DAFZA to showcase integrated portfolio of services ..

33 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ahmed Safi takes si ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Wins Sailing Event Of 33rd National ..

1 hour ago

After protests, Iraq won't be same as before

3 minutes ago

AJK High Court set aside appointment of Justice Ta ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.