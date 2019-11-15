Volkswagen Says To Invest 60 Bn Euros By 2024 In Future Car Models
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:30 PM
German car giant Volkswagen said Friday it would plough 60 billion euros by 2024 into its switch to electric vehicles, as it gears up to introduce up to 75 all-electric models and around 60 hydrid vehicles over the next decade
"The group plans to spend nearly 60 billion euros ($66 billion) on the future areas of hybridisation, electric mobility and digitalisation in the next five years," said the group in a statement.