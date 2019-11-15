Volkswagen says to invest 60 bn euros by 2024 in future car models

German car giant Volkswagen said Friday it would plough 60 billion euros by 2024 into its switch to electric vehicles, as it gears up to introduce up to 75 all-electric models and around 60 hydrid vehicles over the next decade

"The group plans to spend nearly 60 billion euros ($66 billion) on the future areas of hybridisation, electric mobility and digitalisation in the next five years," said the group in a statement.