Volume of Russia-China Investment Fund Can Be More Than Doubled From $2Bln - RDIF

The volume of the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) can be more than doubled from the current $2 billion, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The volume of the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) can be more than doubled from the current $2 billion, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday.

"We attract actively Chinese investment.

We have recently launched negotiations on increasing the RCIF, which can in fact more than double," Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the VTB Capital's forum "Russia Calling".

The RDIF and the China Investment Corporation established the RCIF in October 2011 for promoting bilateral investment and ensuring stable profitability of investors at a sensible risk level. The RCIF's capital then made $2 billion.