Volvo Assessing Possibility of Reopening Production in Swedish, French Plants - Company

(@FahadShabbir)

Sweden's Volvo car manufacturer is testing the possibility of restarting operations at its plants in Sweden and France, Claes Eliasson, the senior vice president of Volvo, told Sputnik on Friday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Sweden's Volvo car manufacturer is testing the possibility of restarting operations at its plants in Sweden and France, Claes Eliasson, the senior vice president of Volvo, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are gradually resuming production at the factories, where the transmissions are made, in two cities in Sweden and, possibly, at one of the factories in France.

We want to test one of the parts of our industrial system," Eliasson said.

The senior vice president added that production capacity and speed depended on several factors, namely whether the partners were able to provide supplies, changes in the organization of work amid the coronavirus pandemic and demand for products.

Volvo halted production in its Swedish plants on March 23 in light of the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Volvo's facilities in China are already running again.