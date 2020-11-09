UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Volvo Auto Parts Suppliers To Invest 5 Bln Yuan In Chengdu

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:08 PM

Volvo auto parts suppliers to invest 5 bln yuan in Chengdu

Six Chinese auto parts suppliers plan to invest a combined 5 billion yuan (about 756.5 million U.S. dollars) in Chengdu in southwest China to produce seats, battery packs, bumpers and other parts for automaker Volvo Cars

CHENGDU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Six Chinese auto parts suppliers plan to invest a combined 5 billion yuan (about 756.5 million U.S. Dollars) in Chengdu in southwest China to produce seats, battery packs, bumpers and other parts for automaker Volvo Cars.

The suppliers inked the deal with the government of the economic and technological development zone of Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, on Friday.

Volvo Cars currently has a manufacturing plant in Chengdu, where its XC60 models are produced.

"Bringing suppliers to Chengdu not only optimizes Volvo's value chain, but also helps us realize our commitment to China, the world's largest single auto market," said Li Hai, vice president of procurement of Volvo Cars Asia Pacific, at the 2020 Volvo car Asia Pacific Supplier Convention held in Chengdu.

Apart from Chengdu, Volvo Cars has manufacturing bases in Daqing of Heilongjiang Province, Luqiao of Zhejiang Province and Zhangjiakou of Hebei Province.

Li said that more than 50 percent of Volvo's auto parts suppliers are based in eastern China, hoping that more suppliers could move closer to the plants in Chengdu and Daqing to localize the production of cars.

China is playing an increasingly important role in Volvo's supply chain. The number of Chinese suppliers for Volvo Cars has risen from "almost zero" in 2010 to more than 1,700 now, with the country accounting for more than 30 percent of global purchases, according to Yuan Xiaolin, president and CEO of Volvo Cars Asia Pacific.

Yuan said since the COVID-19 outbreak, China's localized supply strategy has played a "non-negligible role" in ensuring the stability of Volvo's supply chain.

Volvo Cars, founded in 1927 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, was acquired by Chinese automaker Geely in 2010.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Car Zhangjiakou Daqing Chengdu Sweden 2020 Market From Government Volvo Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Moon Hopes to Build on Alliance With US, Progress ..

26 seconds ago

119 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast: I ..

27 seconds ago

S. Korea reports 126 more COVID-19 cases, 27,553 i ..

29 seconds ago

US Police Investigating After Black Male Shot Dead ..

33 seconds ago

Journalist Protection Bill 2020 finalized, says Sh ..

16 minutes ago

Germany reports 13,363 more COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.