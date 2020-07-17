Von der Leyen Believes Europe Can Emerge Stronger From Coronavirus Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that stakes "could not be higher" at the first offline summit of the European Union leaders since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she also expressed confidence that with a convincing budget the bloc would not just overcome the crisis but also modernize the single market.

"The stakes could not be higher. If we do it right we can overcome this crisis stronger and emerge stronger from the crisis. All the necessary pieces are on the table, and a solution is possible, and the solution is what our people in Europe expect from us, because it's their jobs that are at stake.

The risk of the virus still persists, and the whole world is watching us, whether Europe is able to stand up united and overcome this corona-related crisis strongly, with a convincing European budget, with the next-generation EU, we have a chance not only to overcome the crisis but also to modernize our single market and our union to bring forward the European green deal and the digitalization" von der Leyen said in her doorstep statement.