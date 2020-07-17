UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Von Der Leyen Believes Europe Can Emerge Stronger From Coronavirus Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:20 PM

Von der Leyen Believes Europe Can Emerge Stronger From Coronavirus Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that stakes "could not be higher" at the first offline summit of the European Union leaders since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she also expressed confidence that with a convincing budget the bloc would not just overcome the crisis but also modernize the single market.

"The stakes could not be higher. If we do it right we can overcome this crisis stronger and emerge stronger from the crisis. All the necessary pieces are on the table, and a solution is possible, and the solution is what our people in Europe expect from us, because it's their jobs that are at stake.

The risk of the virus still persists, and the whole world is watching us, whether Europe is able to stand up united and overcome this corona-related crisis strongly, with a convincing European budget, with the next-generation EU, we have a chance not only to overcome the crisis but also to modernize our single market and our union to bring forward the European green deal and the digitalization" von der Leyen said in her doorstep statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe Budget European Union Market All From Jobs

Recent Stories

Cross-border firing martyrs three civilians in Baj ..

41 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kiani’s song to pay tribute to martyrs of ..

57 minutes ago

Indian diplomats left without listening to Jadhav ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5,475 deaths with 259999 cases of ..

2 hours ago

PM to inaugurate Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 17, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.