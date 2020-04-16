Von der Leyen Calls EU Budget 'Mothership' of Post-Coronavirus Economic Recovery

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:20 PM

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the EU's long-term budget should be revamped to serve as the "mothership" of post-coronavirus recovery

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the EU's long-term budget should be revamped to serve as the "mothership" of post-coronavirus recovery.

"The European budget will be the mothership of the recovery.

We'll frontload the revamped European budget so we can power that investment in those crucial first years of recovery," she tweeted.

The official added that jointly funded economic stimulus measures would kick start national economies and "drive our recovery towards a more resilient, green [and] digital EU."

The chief of the EU's executive arm said Wednesday that the bloc's 2021-2027 budget should be bigger than the current one. European Council President Charles Michel said EU leaders will discuss it on April 23.

