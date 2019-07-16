UrduPoint.com
Von Der Leyen Pledges 'green Deal' For Europe In First 100 Days

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 01:07 PM

Strasbourg, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :European Commission President nominee Ursula von der Leyen pledged Tuesday to propose a "green deal" for Europe in her first 100 days in office, which would see a carbon-neutral continent by 2050.

"I will put forward a green deal for Europe in my first 100 days in office. I will put forward the first ever European climate law which will set the 2050 target in law," von der Leyen told the European Parliament.

