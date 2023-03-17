Von der Leyen Thanks Norway for Helping EU Survive Winter by Increasing Gas Production

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Norway helped the EU survive this winter by increasing its gas production from 78 billion cubic meters to 90 billion cubic meters (BCM), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Norway helped the EU survive this winter by increasing its gas production from 78 billion cubic meters to 90 billion cubic meters (BCM), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"Norway increased its (gas) production and helped us in a critical time.

It increased the production from 78 BCM to 90 BCM, and this really helped us to get through the winter," she said.

She made the remarks during a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Equinor CEO Anders Opedal at the Norwegian Troll A gas platform in the North Sea.

Von der Leyen traveled to Norway to discuss challenges in the energy sector faced by the bloc, gas supplies and protection of relevant infrastructure.