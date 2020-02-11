Russia's "Vostok Oil" project, aimed at developing energy extraction on the Taymyr Peninsula, serves the national interest as it may lead to boost in Russia's GDP and strengthen Russia's position in the Arctic region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

"This is an increase in the country's GDP as a whole, this is an increase in freight traffic along the Northern Sea Route, and, of course, the strengthening of Russia's position in the Arctic as a whole. So I wish you success. You must calculate everything properly," the president told Igor Sechin, the CEO of energy giant Rosneft, which implements the project.

At the same time, Sechin noted that the Vostok Oil project, which looks to set up new energy extraction "province" in the remote northern Taymyr Peninsula may require investments of more than $15 billion but will come around to boosting Russia's economy.

"In total, within the framework of the project, 15 fishing towns will be created; two aerodromes; a port; trunk pipes - about 800 kilometers; in-field pipelines - about 7,000 kilometers; an electric grid - 3,500 kilometers; 2,000 megawatts of electricity generation; new jobs - about 100,000. In general, the project will increase the country's annual GDP by 2 percent annually," Sechin said.