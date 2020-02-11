UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Vostok Oil' Project To Boost Russia's Economy, Arctic Position - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:43 PM

'Vostok Oil' Project to Boost Russia's Economy, Arctic Position - Putin

Russia's "Vostok Oil" project, aimed at developing energy extraction on the Taymyr Peninsula, serves the national interest as it may lead to boost in Russia's GDP and strengthen Russia's position in the Arctic region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Russia's "Vostok Oil" project, aimed at developing energy extraction on the Taymyr Peninsula, serves the national interest as it may lead to boost in Russia's GDP and strengthen Russia's position in the Arctic region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"This is an increase in the country's GDP as a whole, this is an increase in freight traffic along the Northern Sea Route, and, of course, the strengthening of Russia's position in the Arctic as a whole. So I wish you success. You must calculate everything properly," the president told Igor Sechin, the CEO of energy giant Rosneft, which implements the project.

At the same time, Sechin noted that the Vostok Oil project, which looks to set up new energy extraction "province" in the remote northern Taymyr Peninsula may require investments of more than $15 billion but will come around to boosting Russia's economy.

"In total, within the framework of the project, 15 fishing towns will be created; two aerodromes; a port; trunk pipes - about 800 kilometers; in-field pipelines - about 7,000 kilometers; an electric grid - 3,500 kilometers; 2,000 megawatts of electricity generation; new jobs - about 100,000. In general, the project will increase the country's annual GDP by 2 percent annually," Sechin said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Russia Oil Traffic Vostok Vladimir Putin Same Lead May Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

DWC passenger numbers exceed 1.6 million in 2019

15 minutes ago

Raids against hoarders, billboards conducted

5 minutes ago

New Town Police held five kite sellers; recover 25 ..

5 minutes ago

Proposals sought for 'Smart Assembly' under Digita ..

5 minutes ago

Policy making to accommodate more females stalls a ..

5 minutes ago

LAC seeks submissions for Young Artists Exhibition ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.