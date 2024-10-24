Open Menu

Voting For ADB President Candidacy On Oct 28

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 08:08 PM

Voting for ADB President candidacy on Oct 28

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has officially closed the nomination period for its next President, with voting by ADB’s Board of Governors set to begin on 28 October 2024

Nominations for this election were accepted from 24 September to 23 October 2024, according to ADB press release received here.

ADB Presidents are nominated from among its regional members and elected by the Board of Governors.

Nominations for this election were accepted from 24 September to 23 October 2024, according to ADB press release received here.

Masato Kanda, currently Special Advisor to Japan's Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, is the sole candidate for the position.

Governors will be invited to cast their votes on Kanda’s candidacy by 27 November 2024. The outcome will be announced on 28 November 2024.

