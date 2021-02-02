UrduPoint.com
VP FPCCI Lauded KP Govt For Reducing Ratio Of Unemployment

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 02:34 PM

Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Muhammad Zahid Shah has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government played an effective role in promotion of industrial activity and reducing ratio of unemployment by materializing the theme "one district one industrial estate" envisioned by the Federal Government

Talking at the inaugural ceremony of D I Khan Economic Zone the other day, Zahir Shah congratulated the dignitaries and especially the people of DI Khan over proposed establishment of economic zone and lauded the role of Chief Minister for announcing the package for the district.

He lauded the KP government for its endeavors to reduce ratio of unemployment by proposed establishment of economic zones in every district of the province saying it was evident that by promoting economic activity the provincial government was also promoting peace.

He hoped that the provincial government would take steps for construction of infrastructure, energy up-gradation projects and waste management in proposed economic zones.

He said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would take up the issue of gas disconnections to the industrial estates with the Federal Government and find out a workable plan.

He said with establishment of economic zones the issue of unemployment would be addressed to a great extent and a new era of economic progress would take place.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Industry Abdul Karim Khan, Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Secretary Industry Javed Khan Marwar, Chief Executive KP were also attended the ceremony.

