VP SCCI Attended "6th Performance Review Meeting" Of BFC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 02:20 PM

VP SCCI attended "6th Performance Review Meeting" of BFC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Vice President (VP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Omer Khalid attended the "6th Performance Review Meeting" of the business Facilitation Centre (BFC) Sialkot, presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning (F&P) Muzaffar Mukhtar.

During the meeting, the ADC (F&P) Muzaffar Mukhtar was briefed on the total number of cases submitted to the BFC Sialkot.

He instructed all departments to ensure that all cases were routed through BFC before processing and emphasized the importance of timely service delivery.

The ADC (F&P) also commended the establishment of the City Traffic Police Road Test Facility at the center..

The meeting concluded with the distribution of appreciation certificates to the top performers of BFC Sialkot.

