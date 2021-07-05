UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VW, Daimler, Volvo Team Up To Build Truck Chargers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

VW, Daimler, Volvo team up to build truck chargers

Berlin, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The truck manufacturing units of Volkswagen, Daimler and Volvo announced Monday they will team up to build a network of 1,700 charging points for heavy-duty vehicles in Europe using green electricity.

The initial plan foresees a 500 million euro ($600 million) investment to drive the five-year project, but the companies said they hoped to bring in additional partners and obtain public funding to build additional charging stations for long-haul trucks and buses using batteries.

The high-performance charging stations will use electricity from renewable sources and be located close to highways as well as at logistic and destination points. They will also be open to all brands of commercial vehicles.

The project will be managed by a joint venture that is planned to begin operations next year.

The companies said they hope the project "will act as catalyst and enabler for realising the European Union's Green Deal for a carbon-neutral freight transportation by 2050 -- both by providing the necessary infrastructure and targeting for green energy at the charging points.

" They pointed to a recent report by an industry body that called for the installation of 15,000 high-performance charging points in Europe by 2025 to enable haulers to begin shifting to electric vehicles.

The chief executive of Volkswagen's truck unit Traton, Matthias Gruendler, was quoted in a statement as saying "it is clear that the future of transport is electric".

He said the initiative was a first step to accelerate the transition to a fossil fuel-free future for the long-haul transport sector.

"The second step should be a strong engagement of the EU for the full scale-up of a charging network across Europe," he added.

This is not the first such collaboration between truck and bus manufacturers in Europe.

Daimler and Volvo in March announced a joint venture to develop hydrogen fuel cells for heavy trucks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Europe European Union Vehicles Euro March All From Industry Volvo Volkswagen Million

Recent Stories

FBR fails to enforce condition of IMF to launch TT ..

9 minutes ago

UAE grants &#039;Golden Residency&#039; to top hig ..

31 minutes ago

FATF will take notice against India over its role ..

32 minutes ago

&#039;Cultural exchange makes us all stronger&#039 ..

1 hour ago

China reports 22 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

Over 183.8 million coronavirus cases worldwide

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.