UrduPoint.com

VW Reins In Production Due To Ongoing Chip Shortage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 09:01 PM

VW reins in production due to ongoing chip shortage

German car giant Volkswagen will slash production at its main plant due to ongoing problems with the global supply of computer chips, a spokesman told AFP on Friday

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :German car giant Volkswagen will slash production at its main plant due to ongoing problems with the global supply of computer chips, a spokesman told AFP on Friday.

Following the summer holidays for workers in Germany, work on the assembly line at the company's facility in Wolfsburg will be "limited" and will have to "adapt to the supply situation", the spokesman said.

Next week, cars will only be produced during the early shift at the factory, while the rest of production will be halted.

Shortages of semiconductors are set to continue, according to the carmaker.

The renewed scarcity is in part the result of "outbreaks of Covid-19, particularly in Malaysia, which have led to factory closures for semiconductor producers", Volkswagen said.

However, the company said it hoped "as far as possible" to make up the setbacks in production over the course of the second half of the year.

Earlier this week, the Volkswagen-owned car brand Audi also said that it would be delaying the resumption of production on some of its lines in Germany due to the "volatile" supply situation.

Carmakers have been among those most acutely affected by the shortage of chips, key components in both electric and conventional vehicles.

On Thursday, Japanese company Toyota, the world's largest carmaker, announced that it would be reducing production in September by 40 percent.

The decision was made in part due to a "parts shortage resulting from the spread of Covid-19 in Southeast Asia", Toyota said.

Simultaneously, German chipmaker Infineon said it would be increasing the cost of chips in light of difficulties along the supply chain.

"We have seen final production costs increase massively ourselves," Infineon CEO Reinhard Ploss told German business magazine WirtschaftWoche on Friday.

"Naturally, we have to pass these costs on," Ploss said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Shortage World Business Holidays German Company Vehicles Car Germany Malaysia September From Audi Toyota Volkswagen Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Food street to be set up at Boat Basin Clifton: Ad ..

Food street to be set up at Boat Basin Clifton: Administrator Karachi

6 minutes ago
 Merkel Calls on Global Community to Prevent Resurg ..

Merkel Calls on Global Community to Prevent Resurgence of Terrorism in Afghanist ..

6 minutes ago
 Merkel says Ukraine peace talks should be kept 'al ..

Merkel says Ukraine peace talks should be kept 'alive'

6 minutes ago
 Afghanistan: US evacuation flight had record 823 p ..

Afghanistan: US evacuation flight had record 823 passengers

8 minutes ago
 UK, US sanction seven more Russians for Navalny po ..

UK, US sanction seven more Russians for Navalny poisoning

8 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for honouring humanitarian workers ..

UN chief calls for honouring humanitarian workers by re-committing to their safe ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.