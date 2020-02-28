UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VW Strikes 'dieselgate' Compensation Deal With German Consumers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:02 PM

VW strikes 'dieselgate' compensation deal with German consumers

German giant Volkswagen has struck a compensation deal with domestic consumer groups representing owners of cars caught up in its "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal, a court said Friday

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :German giant Volkswagen has struck a compensation deal with domestic consumer groups representing owners of cars caught up in its "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal, a court said Friday.

"The consumer federation and Volkswagen have come to a comprehensive agreement," in a first-of-its-kind collective lawsuit brought by around 400,000 diesel car drivers, the Brunswick higher state court said, just weeks after talks between the two sides broke down in acrimony.

Consumer federation VZBV said it would reveal details of the agreement at a 1:00 pm (1200 GMT) press conference.

The two sides earlier this month fell out in public after agreeing in principle on 830 million Euros ($916.3 million) in payouts for German diesel car drivers.

VW said at the time the talks failed because of "disproportionate" fee demands from VZBV's lawyers.

But the consumer group said the money was needed to set up "a transparent, trustworthy and secure system" to actually pay out the cash.

The mass lawsuit is one of the biggest legal hangovers from VW's 2015 admission to fitting 11 million vehicles worldwide with software to make the engines appear less polluting in regulatory tests than in real driving conditions.

While American diesel buyers have enjoyed generous buy-back and compensation schemes, German drivers have so far gone uncompensated for the impact of the scandal, which has since spread to other carmakers.

On top of the 400,000 diesel owners in the VZBV's grouped proceeding, around 70,000 individuals have open claims against VW.

Investors are also pursuing VW for billions, hoping to recoup the financial harm they suffered when the group's shares plunged after the scandal broke.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Scandal Lawyers German Vehicles Car Brunswick Money 2015 From Agreement Top Volkswagen Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

PSL 2020: Multan Sultans made 102 scores in 12th o ..

9 minutes ago

Lavrov Confirms Russia's Commitment to Sochi Agree ..

35 seconds ago

Namibia expects economy to recover in 2020

37 seconds ago

Lavrov Calls for Uniting All Efforts to Prevent Fu ..

11 minutes ago

S. Korean Carmaker Hyundai Halts Work at Plant Aft ..

11 minutes ago

Russia restricts Iran, SKorea travellers over viru ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.