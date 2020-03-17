VW to close most European plants 'for two to three weeks'

German auto giant Volkswagen said Tuesday it was preparing to shutter most of its European plants, joining a slew of other carmakers as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts supply chains and sends demand plummeting

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :German auto giant Volkswagen said Tuesday it was preparing to shutter most of its European plants, joining a slew of other carmakers as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts supply chains and sends demand plummeting.

Production will be halted in Spain, Portugal and Slovakia and Italy before the end of this week," CEO Herbert Diess said in a speech.

"Most of the other German and European plants will begin preparing to suspend production, probably for two to three weeks," he added.

The move comes as European governments take ever more drastic measures to keep people at home, and factory closures around the world interrupt deliveries of parts needed to keep car production going.

Volkswagen's powerful works council, which represents employees at the group, said separately that VW's closures would broadly take effect from Friday -- and slammed bosses for not taking more urgent action.

"We believe this is too late! We expect an orderly exit from production now," Germany's works council chiefs said in an open letter.

VW staffers who have to work closely together on assembly lines don't understand why they should "risk infection" for "a few hundred more cars" when executives were already working from home, they wrote.

Car manufacturing factories are being idled across Europe.

Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler has halted production at six plants in Italy and one each in Serbia and Poland until March 27.

France's PSA Group, whose brands include Peugeot, Citroen and Opel, has said it too will shutter its European production sites starting this week.

Its French rival Renault said it was suspending production at its four factories in Spain.