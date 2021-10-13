UrduPoint.com

VW's Shift To Electric Cars Could Cost Jobs: CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 06:28 PM

VW's shift to electric cars could cost jobs: CEO

Up to 30,000 jobs at Volkswagen could be at risk if the German auto giant is unable to reduce the costs of its transition to electric models, its chief executive told a recent supervisory board meeting, according to a company source on Wednesday

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Up to 30,000 jobs at Volkswagen could be at risk if the German auto giant is unable to reduce the costs of its transition to electric models, its chief executive told a recent supervisory board meeting, according to a company source on Wednesday.

The business daily Handelsblatt reported that CEO Herbert Diess had "expressed his concern" for VW's future at a board meeting on September 24 and had complained that, compared with rivals, VW's costs were too high.

"The restructuring of Volkswagen could put one in every four jobs at risk" at the core VW brand and the "abolition of 30,000 jobs" was possible, the newspaper wrote, citing internal discussions.

Quizzed by AFP, a spokesman for Diess conceded that the carmaker needed to "deal with the competitiveness of our plant in Wolfsburg", drawing a parallel with US electric car pioneer Tesla, which is close to starting production at a plant near Berlin.

"The debate has started and there are already a lot of ideas," the spokesman said, but there were no "concrete scenarios" as yet.

A labour source on the supervisory board told AFP that Diess had been "speculating about an extreme scenario" and had drawn a comparison with the introduction of a four-day week in 1994, which "saved 30,000 jobs".

There was "consensus" that "if the right adjustments are not made in the coming years, it could, in the worst case, impact employment", the source said.

But a spokesman for the works council dismissed the suggestion that 30,000 jobs could be axed as "absurd and unfounded".

VW -- whose 12 brands include Audi, Porsche and Skoda -- is pumping billions of Euros into the shift to electric and aims to become the world's largest electric carmaker by 2025.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business German Company Car Berlin September Audi Volkswagen Tesla Porsche Billion Jobs Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Congo discuss enha ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Congo discuss enhancing cooperation

29 seconds ago
 CM Punjab women hockey tournament to help find pla ..

CM Punjab women hockey tournament to help find players for national team: Sports ..

2 minutes ago
 Hitachi Energy commits to advance sustainable ener ..

Hitachi Energy commits to advance sustainable energy future for all

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest Nine car thieves, recover 15 vehicle ..

Police arrest Nine car thieves, recover 15 vehicles fortnightly

4 minutes ago
 22 including a groom held for violating amplifier ..

22 including a groom held for violating amplifier act

4 minutes ago
 'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Ori ..

'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.