WACOG reform a 'game-changer', Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Friday termed the Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) a 'game-changer' reform introduced in the gas sector.

"It (WACOG) will have wide-ranging and positive effects not just on gas pricing & enhanced supplies but also for the efficiency of the power sector," he said in a tweet.

The Senate of Pakistan had passed the WACOG-Bill the other day that would help ensure energy security in the country.