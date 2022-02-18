WACOG Reform A 'game-changer', Hammad Azhar
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2022 | 04:02 PM
Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Friday termed the Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) a 'game-changer' reform introduced in the gas sector
"It (WACOG) will have wide-ranging and positive effects not just on gas pricing & enhanced supplies but also for the efficiency of the power sector," he said in a tweet.
The Senate of Pakistan had passed the WACOG-Bill the other day that would help ensure energy security in the country.