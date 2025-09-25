Open Menu

Wafi Energy Launches Second Retail Station Made With Recycled Plastic

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Wafi Energy, a Shell licensee in Pakistan on Wednesday inaugurated the country’s second retail station constructed using recycled plastic, marking another milestone in its commitment to drive sustainable solutions in the country’s energy and retail sector

The new retail site, situated in Police Lines Rawalpindi, has been built using 7,700 kilograms of plastic waste, equivalent to more than 5.8 million pieces of end-of-life plastics, infused into construction materials.

The first such retail station was launched in Karachi in collaboration with Wafi Tameer alumni startup, Concept Loop, using 6,500 kilograms of plastic waste, around 1.3 million pieces, to create durable pavers and concrete blocks.

A similar eco-friendly initiative by Wafi includes a 730-foot plastic road outside its Karachi head office, which is built with 2.5 tonnes of waste lubricant bottles and has proven resilient against heat and rain while benefiting the community.

Speaking at the inauguration, Zubair Shaikh, CEO of Wafi Energy, said: “At Wafi Energy, sustainability is not just a commitment - it is a responsibility. With the launch of Pakistan’s second retail site made with recycled plastic, we are demonstrating how innovation and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. By reusing over 5.8 million pieces of plastic waste, this site is more than just a fuel station — it is a symbol of our belief in a cleaner, greener future for Pakistan.”

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by delegates from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking their support through their presence at the event.

The launch of the Rawalpindi retail site underscores Wafi Energy’s leadership in sustainable retail innovation and its mission to develop solutions that contribute towards Pakistan’s climate resilience and cleaner future.

More Stories From Business