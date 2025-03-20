Open Menu

Wagon Owners Demand Allowing Public Transport On Urban Routes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Wagon owners demand allowing public transport on urban routes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The owners of public transport wagons and buses have demanded of the KP government to abolish ban on renewal of the route permits of the wagons operating on urban routes of Peshawar city.

Addressing a press conference here on behalf of the local wagons’ owners and Muthahida Transport Workers Federation, Haji Noor Mohammad Mohmand said that ban on the renewal of route permits of the public transport operating on urban routes has rendered thousands of transporters and workers unemployed.

Flanked by dozens of owners and workers of the affected transporters, he said that PTI has failed in meeting the expectations of the electorates and disappointed the people.

Haji Noor Mohammad said that these affected transporters have had sold out their properties and ornaments of their wives to purchase vehicles on installments to generate employment for themselves.

He demanded of the Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur to abolish ban on the renewal of the routes permits to wagons and other transport vehicles operating on urban routes of the city to prevent the poor transporters from starvation and on the other hand provide alternate public transport of the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) service to the people.

APP/aqk

