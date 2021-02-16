Waleed Mushtaq briefed on industrialization in Punjab

Honorary Consulate General of Belarus Waleed Mushtaq was briefed about industrialization in Punjab during his visit to Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) office, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Honorary Consulate General of Belarus Waleed Mushtaq was briefed about industrialization in Punjab during his visit to Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) office, here on Tuesday.

The Company's Director Marketing Usman Malik received Waleed Mushtaq, while CEO Ali Moazzam Syed and General Manager Amna Faisal gave a detailed briefing on industrial estates of Punjab, facilities provided in these estates and the mega project of PIEDMC, Quaid-e-Azam business Park (QABP).

PIEDMC high-ups offered the Honorary Consulate General to set up Belarusian consulate in QABP.

Both sides also discussed promotion of bilateral trade between the two countries.

Honorary Consulate General expressed interest in export of tractors and agricultural machinery and hinted at setting up a tractor manufacturing unit in Punjab.

The meeting focused on bilateral meetings between manufacturing companies of Belarus and Pakistan.