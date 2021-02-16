UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Waleed Mushtaq Briefed On Industrialization In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 08:56 PM

Waleed Mushtaq briefed on industrialization in Punjab

Honorary Consulate General of Belarus Waleed Mushtaq was briefed about industrialization in Punjab during his visit to Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) office, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Honorary Consulate General of Belarus Waleed Mushtaq was briefed about industrialization in Punjab during his visit to Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) office, here on Tuesday.

The Company's Director Marketing Usman Malik received Waleed Mushtaq, while CEO Ali Moazzam Syed and General Manager Amna Faisal gave a detailed briefing on industrial estates of Punjab, facilities provided in these estates and the mega project of PIEDMC, Quaid-e-Azam business Park (QABP).

PIEDMC high-ups offered the Honorary Consulate General to set up Belarusian consulate in QABP.

Both sides also discussed promotion of bilateral trade between the two countries.

Honorary Consulate General expressed interest in export of tractors and agricultural machinery and hinted at setting up a tractor manufacturing unit in Punjab.

The meeting focused on bilateral meetings between manufacturing companies of Belarus and Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Punjab Company Visit Belarus

Recent Stories

BISE Sh. Benazirabad extends date to submit SSC Pa ..

3 seconds ago

19 held with drugs, weapons

4 seconds ago

Dubai approves establishment of centre for juvenil ..

30 minutes ago

RDA continues crackdown against illegal housing sc ..

5 seconds ago

RusAF Sends Roadmap for Reinstatement to World Ath ..

7 seconds ago

Agreement with IMF, a good development for Pakista ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.