Wall Street Breaks Records At Open On Covid-19 Vaccine News

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:30 PM

Wall Street breaks records at open on Covid-19 vaccine news

US stocks surged higher at the open on Monday, with all three major indices breaking records after Pfizer announced that its vaccine was 90 percent effective in protecting against Covid-19 infections

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :US stocks surged higher at the open on Monday, with all three major indices breaking records after Pfizer announced that its vaccine was 90 percent effective in protecting against Covid-19 infections.

About five minutes into the trading session, the bellwether Dow Jones Industrial Average had jumped 5.4 percent to 29,839.45, beating the record set February 12 of 29.551,42.

The broader S&P 500 rose 3.6 percent to 3,633.6, beating its September 2 record.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq spiked to a new record but then slipped back and was up 0.4 percent to 11,986.12.

