Wall Street Climbs At Open On Jobs Data, Dow +1.4%, S&P +1.2%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:35 PM

Wall Street climbs at open on jobs data, Dow +1.4%, S&P +1.2%

Traders cheered by better-than-expected unemployment figures pushed Wall Street stocks higher at the open Thursday, following a session in which the Nasdaq hit a new record

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Traders cheered by better-than-expected unemployment figures pushed Wall Street stocks higher at the open Thursday, following a session in which the Nasdaq hit a new record.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.4 percent at 26,105.07.

The tech-rich Nasdaq climbed 1.0 percent to 10,154.63, while the broad-based S&P 500 was up 1.2 percent at 3,152.54.

