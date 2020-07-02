Wall Street Climbs At Open On Jobs Data, Dow +1.4%, S&P +1.2%
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:35 PM
Traders cheered by better-than-expected unemployment figures pushed Wall Street stocks higher at the open Thursday, following a session in which the Nasdaq hit a new record
Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.4 percent at 26,105.07.
The tech-rich Nasdaq climbed 1.0 percent to 10,154.63, while the broad-based S&P 500 was up 1.2 percent at 3,152.54.