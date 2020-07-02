UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Climbs At Open On Jobs Data, Dow +1.7%,

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:54 PM

Wall Street climbs at open on jobs data, Dow +1.7%,

Traders cheered by better-than-expected unemployment figures pushed Wall Street stocks higher at the open Thursday, following a session in which the Nasdaq hit a new record

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Traders cheered by better-than-expected unemployment figures pushed Wall Street stocks higher at the open Thursday, following a session in which the Nasdaq hit a new record.

About 20 minutes after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.7 percent or more than 420 points at 26,162.66.

The tech-rich Nasdaq climbed 1.3 percent to 10,290.39, while the broad-based S&P 500 was up 1.5 percent at 3,161.21.

The Labor Department reported that the US gained a surprising 4.8 million jobs in June, pushing the unemployment rate down to 11.1 percent and providing a boost to an economy hammered by coronavirus shutdowns.

But authorities have rolled back reopening measures and forced some business closed again as virus cases surged later in the month, particularly in the south and west, which could jeopardize the latest job gains.

And the US is still losing jobs, the Labor Department said in a separate report showing 1.43 million people filing initial claims for unemployment benefits last week, only slightly less than the prior week. Layoffs have averaged 1.5 million a week over the past four weeks.

Just under half of the new hires in the June unemployment report were in sectors hard-hit by the business closures like leisure and hospitality.

Companies in those sectors were among Wall Street's big gainers after the open, with Delta Air Lines up 2.4 percent and United Airlines up 2.2 percent.

Cruise operator Carnival was up 2.4 percent, Norwegian Cruise Line gained 3.3 percent and Royal Caribbean climbed 3.4 percent.

Boeing also jumped 2.2 percent after US air safety regulators on Wednesday successfully completed three days of flight tests on the 737 MAX, a key step in recertifying the plane.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Job June Stocks Dow Jones Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDED begins implementation of mSMEs coalition pro ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates delivers on customer promise, offers trav ..

40 minutes ago

SEWA saves 34 megawatts during ‘Peak Hour’ ini ..

56 minutes ago

Three injure in roof collapse in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

US Removes Venezuela-Related Sanctions From 4 Enti ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's World Famous Tsarskoye Selo Opens Parks f ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.