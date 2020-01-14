UrduPoint.com
Wall Street Closes At Record Highs As Mideast Tensions Ease, China Deal Beckons

Tue 14th January 2020 | 04:00 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Stocks on Wall Street closed at record highs as global markets moved further from the threat of a middle East war and as traders and investors awaited the signing of a historic US-China trade accord.

The S&P500, the top barometer on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 0.7 percent at a record high of 3,288 on Monday as markets started a new trading week without worries about heightening US-Iran tensions. Also lifting equities was the anticipation of more bullish sentiment from Wednesday's "Phase One" trade deal at the White House between US President Donald Trump and China's chief negotiator Liu He.

The S&P500 measures the value of the 500 largest US corporations by market capitalization. It rose 30 percent last year for its best advance since 2013. For 2020, the index is up 1.8 percent.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1 percent to finish at a record high of 9,274. The technology sector was the darling of Wall Street investors last year, lifting the Nasdaq by 36 percent for the index's best performance in six years. For this year, the Nasdaq is up 3.4 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Wall Street's broadest equities barometer, closed up 0.

8% at 28,908 after striking a record high of 29,010 earlier in the session. The Dow gained 23 percent in 2019 for its best performance in two years. It is up 1.3 percent for 2020.

US stock prices were briefly down last week after the United States killed Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani and Tehran responded by firing missiles at US airbases in Iraq, sparking fears of an all-out war. Tensions, however, dissipated when both sides stood down from further escalation.

Tehran was rocked by protests on Monday as Iranians took to the streets to condemn the leadership after the Islamic Republic's forces accidentally downed a Ukraine Airlines flight while firing at the US airbases in Iraq. But the protests were contained and did not affect sentiment on global markets.

Stocks rallied as investors reacted to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's interview on Fox news late on Sunday where he said China has promised to import between $40 billion and $50 billion worth of US farm products annually under the Phase One deal. Mnuchin said Beijing has also pledged to buy total of $200 billion of US goods over the next two years. Chinese officials, however, haven't officially commented on any aspect of the forthcoming deal.

