Wall Street Closes Down 3.8-4.8% After Another Rough Week

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:40 AM

Wall Street Closes Down 3.8-4.8% After Another Rough Week

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Stocks on Wall Street fell up to nearly 5 percent on Friday, ending another rough week as the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down huge swathes of the US economy by locking up millions of Americans in their homes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed down 4.6 percent. The S&P500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled down 4.8 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 3.8 percent.

All three indexes were down 20-30 percent on the year after two straight weeks of double-digit losses that have been the worst since the 2008 financial crisis.

