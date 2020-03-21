UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Closes Down Up To 5% After Another Rough Week

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 02:30 AM

Wall Street Closes Down Up to 5% After Another Rough Week

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Stocks on Wall Street fell up to nearly 5 percent, ending another rough week as the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down huge swathes of the US economy by locking up millions of Americans in their homes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed down 4.5 percent on Friday.

The S&P500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled down 4.8 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 3.8 percent.

For the year, the Dow was now down 33 percent, the S&P500 29 percent and Nasdaq 23 percent after two straight weeks of losses that have been the worst for US stocks since the financial crisis.

This week's rout came despite aid of more than $1 trillion announced by the Trump administration to help most US businesses and families through the economic effects of the pandemic, which has infected more than 18,000 Americans and killed at least 200.

California, the most populous US state with about 40 million people, and New York, which has nearly 20 million people, ordered their residents, except those performing essential services, to stay home to try and contain the outbreak.

The shut-ins and other restrictions on society and business have led to widespread fears that a recession is almost inevitable in the world's largest economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Trump New York Stock Exchange New York Turkish Lira Stocks Top Dow Jones Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2 COVID-19 deaths confirmed: UAE Ministry of Healt ..

17 minutes ago

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

1 hour ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

2 hours ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

2 hours ago

$10 m to be given to Sindh to combat coronavirus: ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.