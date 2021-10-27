UrduPoint.com

Wall Street Closes Near Peaks After Hitting Record Highs On 3rd Quarter Earnings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 03:10 AM

Wall Street Closes Near Peaks After Hitting Record Highs on 3rd Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Wall Street closed near all-time peaks on Tuesday as strong third quarter earnings for US companies and the prospect of better business ahead from the loosening of more COVID-19 restrictions sent stocks to record highs earlier in the day.

The three major US equity indices - the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite - finished just slightly above Monday's settlement. But their historic peaks from earlier in the day reinforced their recent uptrend after brutal plunges in September and sheer volatility earlier this month.

October's uptick in stocks came as American corporations from banking to healthcare, auto, technology and entertainment mostly reported blockbuster third quarter earnings.

"This earnings season has been about pricing momentum and whether consumers are able to handle surging costs," Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said. "So far it seems the consumer can handle it."

The Dow, a blue-chip index which groups mostly industrial stocks, settled up 0.04% at 35,756 after a record high at 35,893 earlier.

The S&P 500, which consists of the top 500 US stocks, closed up 0.2% at 4,573. It hit an all-time high of 4,598 earlier.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which lists the marquee Names in Big Tech, was up 0.06% at 15,236 after a peak at 15,384.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Business September Stocks From Top Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems ..

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems Research Centre Collaborates ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends opening of ConvEx-3 &#039 ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends opening of ConvEx-3 &#039;Barakah UAE&#039;

3 hours ago
 Indian Minister attending 6th Abu Dhabi Dialogue

Indian Minister attending 6th Abu Dhabi Dialogue

3 hours ago
 &#039;World-Class Expo dazzles with extraordinary ..

&#039;World-Class Expo dazzles with extraordinary architectural achievements and ..

3 hours ago
 Trudeau taps climate activist for key role in majo ..

Trudeau taps climate activist for key role in major cabinet reshuffle

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister congratulates Uzbek president on el ..

Prime Minister congratulates Uzbek president on election victory

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.