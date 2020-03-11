Wall Street Closes Up 5% One Day After Historic Loss on Dow

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) US stocks closed up about 5 percent on Tuesday, rebounding from a historic loss on the Dow the previous day, as investors reacted to government stimulus measures planned to provide relief to individuals and sectors of the economy hurt by the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 1,167 points, or 4.9 percent, at 25,018. The Dow fell 2,014 points on Monday, its most ever in a day, closing 7.8 percent down after a crash in oil prices and panic selling induced by fears over the coronavirus.

The S&P500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, finished up 4.9 percent on Tuesday at 2,882 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 5 percent to 8,344. Both indexes had lost more than 7 percent on Monday.

The Trump administration was working on a package of economic measures to combat the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, according to media reports that said the relief could cover the shipping, airline and shale oil production industry, among others.

The president confirmed at least one of those measures on Tuesday ” a payroll tax holiday for Americans.