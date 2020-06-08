Wall Street continues rally as trading opens, Dow +0.5%

(@FahadShabbir)

US stocks continued last week's rally as trading opened Monday, buoyed by ebbing civil unrest and state measures to reopen their economies following the coronavirus shutdowns

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :US stocks continued last week's rally as trading opened Monday, buoyed by ebbing civil unrest and state measures to reopen their economies following the coronavirus shutdowns.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent to 27,257.08.

The tech-rich Nasdaq advanced 0.1 to 9,822.85, while the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to 3,201.61.