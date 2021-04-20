UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Continues Sell-off At Open, Dow -0.4%

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 09:34 PM

Wall Street continues sell-off at open, Dow -0.4%

US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as traders continued to cash out of the recent rally and worry that the market has hit its peak

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as traders continued to cash out of the recent rally and worry that the market has hit its peak.

With no economic data forthcoming and few changes in Treasury bond yields, the sell-off came as "markets weigh continued uncertainty regarding President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan, festering Covid-19 cases globally and lingering optimism of robust 2021 earnings and economic prosperity," Charles Schwab analysts said.

About 30 minutes into trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 33,925.02,.

The broad-based S&P 500 was 0.3 percent lower at 4,151.97, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.2 percent to 13,886.81.

Last week ended with the Dow and S&P 500 at new records, but trader sentiment changed on Monday with the three major indices closing decisively lower.

Major companies are reporting earnings this week, including body care and cleaning supplies giant Procter & Gamble, which lost 1.3 percent after reporting solid sales growth in its most recent quarter.

Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson was up 1.2 percent after saying it was "very confident" in its Covid-19 vaccine and hopeful for a quick resolution from regulators over its status.

Aerospace firm Boeing fell 2.3 percent after announcing ahead of its annual meeting Tuesdya that it will lift the company's retirement age for David Calhoun to 70, enabling him to remain as chief executive potentially through April 2028.

Tobacco stocks were mixed after The Wall Street Journal reported the Biden administration was considering a rule to limit nicotine content in cigarettes.

Philip Morris gained 1.1 percent, while British American Tobacco fell 4.6 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution Company David April Stocks Market From Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Czech Media Reveals 3rd Russian 'Suspect' in Ammo ..

3 minutes ago

Sukki KInari Hydropower is a project of national i ..

3 minutes ago

Blood clots should be listed as rare Johnson & Joh ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Navalny Given Glucose Intravenous Infusio ..

3 minutes ago

Ibrahimovic injury doubt for Milan against Sassuol ..

3 minutes ago

P&G sales grow again amid elevated demand in pande ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.