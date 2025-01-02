Wall Street Dons Early Green After Asia Starts Year In Red
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 11:00 PM
Wall Street made a positive start to the year Monday, shrugging off falls on Asian markets as investors await planned tariffs from US president-elect Donald Trump, adding to China's economic struggles
Around half an hour into trading, the Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index had added around three quarters of one percent, in 2025's first session -- though EV maker Tesla slipped after posting its first annual drop in electric vehicle deliveries.
Tesla lost 6.9 percent in early trading after missing a company forecast, a sign of rising electric vehicle competition in China and other major markets.
"The stock market ended 2024 with a whimper, but it is poised to begin 2025 with a bang," Briefing.com's Patrick O'Hare wrote in a note before markets opened on Wall Street.
Main European indices were seeking direction some two hours out from the close, Frankfurt and London just in the green.
The euro fell to its lowest level against the dollar since November 2022 while sterling lost similar ground to an eight-month low on weak UK factory data.
Oil prices jumped on hopes of rebounding demand.
"January can be a testing time for markets and that's already proved the case as investors fret about the impact of Donald Trump's trade policies," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
"Technology and industrial stocks were among the areas worst hit, dragged down by weak Chinese manufacturing data and the fact Trump will be back in power in just over a fortnight.
"Tariffs are expected to be at the top of the new president's agenda and China is expected to be the biggest loser," Mould added.
The Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets had set a negative tone earlier, slumping more than two percent by their close.
While the US Federal Reserve is seen cutting interest rates less than forecast this year, the European Central Bank is expected to keep reducing amid weakness for Europe's biggest economy Germany.
"Optimism about the strength of the mighty US economy remains buoyant for 2025," Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said Thursday.
"Already growth has kept outpacing forecasts as consumers and companies have shrugged off the impact of high interest rates."
Following a largely successful 2024 for equity markets as inflation reduced further and investors scooped up technology stocks, sentiment soured towards the end of the year.
Nevertheless, Wall Street's Dow index ended the year up around 13 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq -- which have more tech stocks -- climbed more than 23 percent and around 29 percent respectively on the artificial intelligence boom.
Frankfurt's DAX added almost 20 percent, as did Japan's Nikkei. The FTSE 100 gained nearly six percent, while France's CAC 40 was the outlier with a drop of 2.2 percent.
- Key figures around 1350 GMT -
New York - Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 42,829.28 points
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.4percent at 5,907.00
New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 0.8 percent at 19,473.63
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.7 percent at 8,237.08 points
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,389.83
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.1 percent at 19,926.09
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: closed
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.2 percent at 19,623.32 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 2.7 percent at 3,262.56 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0316 from $1.0360 on Tuesday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2401 from $1.2520
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 156.72 yen from 157.32 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 83.19 at 82.74 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 1.6 percent at $75.84 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.7 percent at $72.97 per barrel
