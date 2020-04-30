UrduPoint.com
Wall Street Down 1% After Data Showing 30 Million US Job Losses From COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:48 PM

Wall Street Down 1% After Data Showing 30 Million US Job Losses From COVID-19

Wall Street's main stock indexes were down about 1 percent in Thursday's early trade after data showed that nearly 30 million Americans have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Wall Street's main stock indexes were down about 1 percent in Thursday's early trade after data showed that nearly 30 million Americans have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, was down 1.

2 percent at 24,327 by 9:32 AM (14:32 GMT). The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, fell 0.9 percent to 2,913. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.2 percent to 8,895.

The drop in stocks came after the Labor Department reported that US job losses from the COVID-19 reached nearly 30 million over the past six weeks, as another 3.8 million Americans filed for jobless claims for the first time last week.

