UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Down 2% Friday Morning Spooked By US Threat Of New Tariffs On China

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:24 PM

Wall Street Down 2% Friday Morning Spooked By US Threat of New Tariffs on China

Wall Street's main stock indexes fell about 2 percent at Friday's open reacting to US President Donald Trump's threats to slap China with new tariffs over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Wall Street's main stock indexes fell about 2 percent at Friday's open reacting to US President Donald Trump's threats to slap China with new tariffs over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, was down 1.8 percent at 23,914. The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, fell 2 percent to 2,855. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also fell 2 percent to 8,714.

On Thursday, Trump said his trade deal with China, the first phase having been signed only in January, was now of secondary importance to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump blames China for not informing the world on time for the spread of the virus, causing significant economic damage, human suffering and deaths.

US stocks crashed in March, ending a multi-year rally, after the COVID-19 crisis began to strike the United States' economy in full force. However, the stocks finished April with double-digit gains despite nearly 30 million Americans losing their jobs as a result of measures implemented to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Trump New York Stock Exchange United States January March April Stocks Top Dow Jones Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Afghanistan likely facing coronavirus 'health disa ..

1 minute ago

Social Unrest, Xenophobia on Rise in Latin America ..

1 minute ago

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri thanks Saudia for helping the po ..

1 minute ago

Japan to Begin Free Shipments of Avigan to 43 Coun ..

1 minute ago

Biden Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Claim, Says ..

6 minutes ago

Putin's Health Under Maximum Protection in Wake of ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.