Wall Street Down 2% Friday Morning Spooked By US Threat of New Tariffs on China

Wall Street's main stock indexes fell about 2 percent at Friday's open reacting to US President Donald Trump's threats to slap China with new tariffs over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Wall Street's main stock indexes fell about 2 percent at Friday's open reacting to US President Donald Trump's threats to slap China with new tariffs over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, was down 1.8 percent at 23,914. The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, fell 2 percent to 2,855. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also fell 2 percent to 8,714.

On Thursday, Trump said his trade deal with China, the first phase having been signed only in January, was now of secondary importance to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump blames China for not informing the world on time for the spread of the virus, causing significant economic damage, human suffering and deaths.

US stocks crashed in March, ending a multi-year rally, after the COVID-19 crisis began to strike the United States' economy in full force. However, the stocks finished April with double-digit gains despite nearly 30 million Americans losing their jobs as a result of measures implemented to address the COVID-19 pandemic.