Wall Street Down 5th Day in Row in Continued Bleeding Over Ukraine Crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Wall Street fell broadly for a fifth day in a row, as investors continued to worry about the Ukraine crisis and the potential impact and counter-effects of US sanctions on Russia.

"Stocks are going to struggle to find direction until financial markets have a clear answer on whether the Russia-Ukraine crisis will have a diplomatic solution or regional warfare," Edward Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said, as US stocks headed for a second straight month of losses.

Wall Street's three major indices - Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite - closed Wednesday down between 1.4% and 2.6% after an early rebound on the day.

Russia's parliament on Tuesday approved troops for what was described as "peacekeeping operations" in the two breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk Moscow formally recognized.

US President Joe Biden responded by announcing sanctions on two Russian banks, on Russian elites and their family members, as well as on Russia's sovereign debt.

On Wednesday, Biden added to those measures by announcing sanctions on the company in charge of building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

If the United States imposes broader sanctions on Russia, investors fear Moscow could strike back by limiting sales of oil and other energy products to Europe and other parts of the world. Russia produces roughly 11% of the world's oil supply, or roughly 10.5 million barrels per day, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

At Wednesday's close on Wall Street, the mostly industrial stocks-based Dow Jones index was down 1.4% on the day and 5.7% for February, aside from a 8.8% decline on the year.

The S&P 500, which groups the top 500 US stocks, settled down 1.8% on the day. For February, it was down 6.4%, while for the year, it showed a 11.3% loss.

Nasdaq, made of highly-valued tech stocks such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Nasdaq and Google, again led losses, finishing Wednesday down 2.6%. It was down 8.4% for the month and 16.7% for 2022.