UrduPoint.com

Wall Street Down 5th Day In Row In Continued Bleeding Over Ukraine Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Wall Street Down 5th Day in Row in Continued Bleeding Over Ukraine Crisis

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Wall Street fell broadly for a fifth day in a row, as investors continued to worry about the Ukraine crisis and the potential impact and counter-effects of US sanctions on Russia.

"Stocks are going to struggle to find direction until financial markets have a clear answer on whether the Russia-Ukraine crisis will have a diplomatic solution or regional warfare," Edward Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said, as US stocks headed for a second straight month of losses.

Wall Street's three major indices - Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite - closed Wednesday down between 1.4% and 2.6% after an early rebound on the day.

Russia's parliament on Tuesday approved troops for what was described as "peacekeeping operations" in the two breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk Moscow formally recognized.

US President Joe Biden responded by announcing sanctions on two Russian banks, on Russian elites and their family members, as well as on Russia's sovereign debt.

On Wednesday, Biden added to those measures by announcing sanctions on the company in charge of building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

If the United States imposes broader sanctions on Russia, investors fear Moscow could strike back by limiting sales of oil and other energy products to Europe and other parts of the world. Russia produces roughly 11% of the world's oil supply, or roughly 10.5 million barrels per day, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

At Wednesday's close on Wall Street, the mostly industrial stocks-based Dow Jones index was down 1.4% on the day and 5.7% for February, aside from a 8.8% decline on the year.

The S&P 500, which groups the top 500 US stocks, settled down 1.8% on the day. For February, it was down 6.4%, while for the year, it showed a 11.3% loss.

Nasdaq, made of highly-valued tech stocks such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Nasdaq and Google, again led losses, finishing Wednesday down 2.6%. It was down 8.4% for the month and 16.7% for 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Google Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Parliament Facebook Company Oil Nord Luhansk Donetsk United States February Stocks Gas Apple Market Family From Top Dow Jones Million

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

8 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

9 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

9 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

10 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

10 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>