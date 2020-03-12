US stocks extended their bear market run as Wall Street's three main indexes all fell about 7 percent or more in Thursday's early trade, reacting to President Donald Trump's ban of most European travel into the United States

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, was down almost 1,700 points, or almost 7.2 percent, by 9:44 AM ET (13:44 GMT), after a 5 percent drop on Wednesday.

The S&P500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, was nearly 8 percent, after the previous day's fall of 4.

9 percent.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 7 percent, extending Wednesday's decline of 4.7 percent.

All three indexes are down more than 20 percent from their most recent highs in February, denoting bear markets.

Trump announced on Wednesday a ban on travelers from 26 European countries entering the United States for a month, in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.