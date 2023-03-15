UrduPoint.com

Wall Street Down Broadly As Credit Suisse Expands US Banking Crisis To Europe

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Wall Street Down Broadly as Credit Suisse Expands US Banking Crisis to Europe

US stocks fell broadly by midday Wednesday as the financial troubles of leading Swiss investment banker Credit Suisse appeared to exp

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) US stocks fell broadly by midday Wednesday as the financial troubles of leading Swiss investment banker Credit Suisse appeared to expand the US banking crisis to Europe.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which serves as Wall Street's broadest equities indicator with stocks of 30 large US corporations, was down 665 points, or 2.1%, to 31,491 by 12:15 p.m. ET (16:15 GMT).

The S&P 500 Index, which represents the top 500 US stocks, was down 74 points, or almost 2%, to 3,846.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which comprises marquee names in technology such as Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, was down 141 points, or 1.

2%, to 11,287.

Credit Suisse's share price plunged 28% in the biggest one-day selloff on record, leaving it down more than 75% over the past year, as questions grew about its solvency.

The crisis at Credit Suisse came into greater focus on Wednesday after its biggest shareholder Saudi National Bank responded with an emphatic "absolutely not" when asked if it was open to doing further cash injections into the Zurich-based investment bank, according to reports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Technology Europe Saudi Bank Price Stocks Apple Share Top National Bank Of Pakistan Dow Jones Netflix P

Recent Stories

Russia's Inflation Drops to 7.65%, Lowest Since Mi ..

Russia's Inflation Drops to 7.65%, Lowest Since Mid-October 2021 - Economy Minis ..

31 minutes ago
 US Assistant Secretary of State to Participate in ..

US Assistant Secretary of State to Participate in Conference on Venezuelan Refug ..

31 minutes ago
 Dacoit gang busted in Faislabad

Dacoit gang busted in Faislabad

31 minutes ago
 US Has to Explore 'More Deeply' Opportunities to S ..

US Has to Explore 'More Deeply' Opportunities to Sell Weapons to Brazil - State ..

31 minutes ago
 German Media Say Obtained 'Kremlin's Plan' on Stre ..

German Media Say Obtained 'Kremlin's Plan' on Strengthening Ties With Moldova

31 minutes ago
 KU VC inaugurates spring 2023 open house

KU VC inaugurates spring 2023 open house

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.