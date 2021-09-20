UrduPoint.com

Wall Street Drops At Open Amid Evergrande Turbulence

Muhammad Irfan 52 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:26 PM

Wall Street drops at open amid Evergrande turbulence

Major US stock indices tumbled at the start of trading Monday as traders braced for the fallout from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Major US stock indices tumbled at the start of trading Monday as traders braced for the fallout from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.5 percent at 34,074.21 at the open.

The broad-based S&P 500 lost 1.6 percent to 4,364.42 and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.9 percent to 15,043.97.

