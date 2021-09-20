Wall Street Drops At Open Amid Evergrande Turbulence
Muhammad Irfan 52 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:26 PM
Major US stock indices tumbled at the start of trading Monday as traders braced for the fallout from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Major US stock indices tumbled at the start of trading Monday as traders braced for the fallout from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande.
The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.5 percent at 34,074.21 at the open.
The broad-based S&P 500 lost 1.6 percent to 4,364.42 and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.9 percent to 15,043.97.