Wall Street edges lower as Iran tensions mount

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ):Wall Street was down slightly in late-morning trading on Tuesday as markets digested the hardening confrontation between the United States and Iran.

Investors also remained cautious ahead of this week's highly anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Japan, which could signal whether a resolution is likely in the two countries' trade war.

A series of Federal Reserve policymakers are also due to speak on Tuesday, possibly dropping hints as to the central bank's next move on interest rates.

Shortly after 1500 GMT, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 26,690.46.

Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 had fallen 0.3 percent to 2,936.00 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was 0.7 percent lower at 7,953.14.

"The seeming lack of interest is being attributed to a wait-and-see mentality in front of the G20 summit this weekend," analyst Patrick O'Hare wrote at Briefing.com.

"Both China and the US seem to be trying to rein in expectations ahead of the meeting." Expectations for a Fed rate cut pushed US stocks higher last week, with the S&P cresting at a fresh record close.

"Stock Market is heading for one of the best months (June) in the history of our Country," Trump said early Tuesday on Twitter. "Thank you Mr. President!" The Dow is up 7.6 percent so far in June, reversing May's losses and leaving it just below a record close set nearly nine months ago.

Economic data released Tuesday showed consumer confidence at a 21-month low and an unexpected dip in sales of newly-constructed single-family homes despite rising supply and lower prices.

Shares in Botox maker Allergan soared 27.8 percent after US biopharmaceutical Abbvie announced plans to acquire it. Shares in Abbvie were down 14.7 percent.

Global markets have been rattled by the intensifying standoff between Washington and Tehran, since Iran's downing of an American drone last week raised fears the countries are inching towards a military confrontation.

A day after announcing new sanctions on Iran, Trump on Tuesday threatened Iran with "great and overwhelming force" should that country attack "anything American."Iran has warned the latest round of US sanctions meant the "permanent closure of the path to diplomacy" with Washington.